According to new data from SellCell, a site for selling used smartphones, 78% of iPhone users report having updated to iOS 26, while 22% say they haven’t. Highlights from the report:

° Only 28% of respondents say nothing they’ve seen puts them off updating, meaning 72% report at least one concern or hesitation around the update.

° Most users do not update immediately when prompted, with 61% delaying, dismissing, or passively handling updates.

° Battery life and performance remain the most common hesitation drivers, even among many users who have already updated.

° Reaction to Apple’s Liquid Glass redesign is mixed, with 17.5% of users disliking the design or readability and a further 8.6% frustrated that it can’t be fully turned off.

° Fifteen percent are concerned about the difficulty of reverting once iOS 26 is installed.

° 11.4% worry about bugs or features breaking.

° Overall, most users install iOS 26 cautiously rather than confidently, with hesitation shaping both timing and experience.

