Another day, another lawsuit. Reincubate is suing Apple over Continuity Camera, accusing Apple of patent infringement and deceit surrounding the the 2022 “Sherlocking” of Camo, its iPhone-as-webcam app, reports AppleInsider.

Continuity Camera lets you use your iDevice’s camera to take photos or scan documents, which then appear on your Mac.

Where does the term “Sherlocking” come from? Mac OS 8 and 9’s Sherlock feature could search for content on a user’s computer, but with OS X, it could also pull info from the internet using plug-ins, per “How-To Geek.” In 2001, developer Dan Wood made Watson, a complementary app that expanded what Sherlock could pull — movie showtimes, exchange rates, weather reports, and more.

Reincubate accuses Apple of violating its patents that related to the capturing of video from one device and processing it for display on another. Reincubate wants an injunction on Apple terminating its developer’s license. Apple might do that soon, given that in the terms of the developer’s agreement, it says that it can if the developer files suit against the company, for any reason, says AppleInsider.

