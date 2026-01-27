Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Days before Apple earnings, Morgan Stanley has chimed in on the quarter, and believes that high iPhone 17 demand means Apple will beat its own revenue expectations, but the memory shortage is looming.

° From 9to5Mac: JP Morgan has raised its price target on Apple stock, echoing a recent analyst note issued by Morgan Stanley

° From The MacObserver: Apple is preparing iOS 26.2.1 and watchOS 26.2.1, required for the new AirTag and Precision Finding on Apple Watch models.

° From Macworld: Apple’s obsession with ads is destroying the iPhone.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Chris McCloud of Scosche provides a quick tour of their new charging and mobility accessories.

