The Writers Guild of America, the major Hollywood guild with the most curious relationship with the Academy Awards, has picked seven Oscar nominees as finalists for the 2026 Writers Guild Awards, the WGA, West and WGA. Apple TV shows are up for nine awards.

“Pluribus” and “Severance” are nominated for the best screen play in the drama category of the “Television, Streaming, and News” division.

“The Studio” is nominated for the best screen play in the comedy category of the “Television, Streaming, and News” division.

“Pluribus” and “The Studio” are nominated for best screen play in the “New Series” category.

“Pluribus” has two nominations in the “Episodic Drama” category.

“The Studio” has one nomination in the “Episodic Comedy” category.

“The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” is nominated in the “Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials” category.

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on March 8. Note that the prizes are open only to screenplays written under a WGA contract or an international contract from an affiliated guild.

