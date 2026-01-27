Despite an uncertain economy, overall customer satisfaction with the retail sector continues to inch forward, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2026.

Among the industries measured, general merchandise and specialty retailers each climb 1% to 79 and 80 (on a scale of 0 to 100), respectively. Online retailers are stable at 79, while supermarkets slip 1% to an ACSI score of 78. Among speciality retailers, the Apple Store rankings rose 4% to 79.

Behind the topline results, retailers are contending with a more disciplined, value-focused shopper, particularly Generation Z customers. Changing purchase patterns, tighter gaps between top and bottom performers, and growing pressure on price and experience are reshaping how brands compete across the sector.

“Retailers are facing a cost-conscious consumer who isn’t necessarily spending less in most cases, but spending differently,” said Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “These individuals are starting holiday shopping earlier, avoiding last-minute splurges, and trading down to discount and thrift options to stretch every dollar. Together, these shifts are tightening the field between retail winners and laggards and rewarding brands that deliver clear value and a smooth experience online and in store.”

