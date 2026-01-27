American Cinema Editors has announced the nominees for its 76th annual Eddie Awards, which honor the best in film and television editing. Apple picked up five nominations.

“F1” is nominated for “Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical).”

“The Studio” is nominated for “Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series.”

“Pluribus” and “Severance” are nominated for “Best Edited Drama Series.”

“The Gorge” is nominated for “Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Non-Theatrical.”

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced February 27.

