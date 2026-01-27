Apple and Google’s app stores are still hosting dozens of “nudify” apps that can take people’s photos and use AI to generate nude images of them, according to watchdog group Tech Transparency Project.

A review of the two app stores conducted in January by Tech Transparency Project found 55 nudify apps on Google Play and 47 in the Apple App Store, according to the organization’s report that was shared exclusively with CNBC.

After being contacted by TTP and CNBC last week, an Apple spokesperson on Monday said that the company removed 28 apps identified by the group. TTP told CNBC on Monday that a review of the Apple App Store found that only 24 apps were removed by the tech company.

