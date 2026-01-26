Apple’s iPhone is gaining ground fast in India, shipping about 14 million units in 2025, based on market data shared exclusively with TechCrunch.

The country’s overall smartphone market stayed largely flat at around 152 million to 153 million devices. This means that across the full-year of 2025, Apple’s market share of shipments rose to a record 9%. This is up from 7% in 2024,making it the iPhone’s strongest year yet in the world’s second-largest smartphone market by volume, according to Counterpoint Research.

The gains were driven by the iPhone’s product portfolio, growing aspirational demand, and wider availability across sales channels, Counterpoint Research’s director for devices and ecosystems, Tarun Pathak, told TechCrunch.

