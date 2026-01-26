Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Cash users, there’s a change coming soon to the fee for instant transfers to a debit card, with increases both to the percentage and max fee.

° From MacRumors: It has once again been rumored that Apple might revive its chipmaking partnership with Intel, but the chips would be designed by Apple rather than Intel.

° From AppleInsider: In macOS Tahoe, Apple has introduced a new feature to Passwords that can retrieve older passwords. Here’s how it works.

° From Macworld: From erasing your data to setting up Screen Time and Family Sharing, here’s how to turn an old iPhone or iPad into a safe, child-friendly device in minutes.

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Pegatron expects its US plant to be completed by end-March.

