Apple wants its devices to be able to assist color-deficient folks (as in color blindness). The company has been granted a patent for a “Color Enhancement Algorithm for Color-Deficient People.”

About the patent

The patent generally relates to image processing, and, more particularly, to techniques for modifying image data to generate content that, when displayed, is perceivable by people with regular vision and those that suffer from color vision deficiency (e.g., colorblindness). In the patent Apple notes that electronic devices often use one or more electronic displays to present visual representations of information, for example, as text, still images, and/or video based on corresponding image data.

Some users may perceive image content different than others. For example, approximately eight percent of men and less than one percent of women suffer from color vision deficiency, which is also known as colorblindness. For users with color vision deficiency, it may be difficult to perceive which colors are present in displayed content or to discern between the colors of the display content. Apple wants to find ways to overcome such issues on its devices.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “An electronic device includes a display and processing circuitry that is communicatively coupled to the display. The processing circuitry is configured to receive source image data indicative of color components for a pixel of the source image data.

“The color components include a maximum color component, a middle color component, and a minimum color component. The processing circuitry is also configured to determine a classification for the pixel based at least in part on the color component and to generate adjusted image data by modifying one or more of the color components based at least in part on the classification.”

