Apple has revealed the new Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop, honoring Black History Month.

This special-edition band is now available for order. Aligned with this theme, Apple says it’s proud to support organizations that inspire connection and promote creativity through impactful programs in under-resourced communities around the world. This includes grants to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Urban Arts in New York City, Youth Music in London, Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and Enactus México in Mexico City. These new grants build upon Apple’s long-standing commitment to advancing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities globally.

This band, along with previously released Black Unity bands, was designed by Black creatives and allies at Apple. Showcasing the colors of the Pan-African flag, the Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop is created by weaving recycled polyester yarn filaments around ultrathin silicone threads using advanced precision-braiding machinery.

The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop is available for order on the Apple Store online and in the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in Apple Store locations starting later this week for US$99.

The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes, in band sizes 0-12, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or later, Apple Watch SE, and all Apple Watch Ultra models (46mm band only).

