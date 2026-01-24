Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 19-23.

° The iPhone led China’s smartphone shipments in quarter four of 2025.

° A company named UnaliWear, which makes wearables for older adults, is suing Apple, Samsung, and Google, claiming the companies stole its fall detection technology.

° Australia’s CBA wants to force Apple to offer “more attractive terms” for Apple Pay.

° Mac sales grew 5.9% annually from 2024 to 2025. Apple now has 9.2% of the global personal computer market.

° Apple productions have picked up three nominations at the 2026 Irish Film & Television Awards.

° iPhone sales in India remained flat in quarter four of 2025.

° Apple picks up six nominations in the 62nd annual CAS Awards.

° Apple is being sued in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) by EyesMatch.

° Apple productions are nominated for three Society of Camera Operator Awards.

° Apple has beaten claims that it violated California privacy by collecting user data from its in-house apps, such as the App Store or Apple Music, despite users thinking that they’d opted out of such collecting.

° A French judge has ruled in favor of Apple in the legal battle between it and online advertising companies.

° Clarivate Plc, a global provider of transformative intelligence, has announced the 15th edition of its “Top 100 Global Innovators.” And Apple made the list.

° For the 19th year, Apple leads the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list.

° Luxshare, Apple’s key iPhone assembler, allegedly suffered a ransomware attack threatening confidential product data leaks from multiple tech giants.

° Apple purportedly plans to revamp Siri later this year by turning the digital assistant into the company’s first artificial intelligence chatbot.

° Apple is purportedly working on an AI wearable pin.

° Apple wants to stop India’s CCI from accessing its global financial records.

° An analyst says the 20th anniversary iPhone is unlikely to be truly notch-free and full-screen.

° Apple Original Films’ “F1” is nominated for Best Picture, as well as three other awards, in the 98th Academy Awards race.

° Another rumor says Apple is grooming John Ternus to replace Tim Cook as CEO.

° In-N-Out Burger officially ranked #2 on Glassdoor’s 18th annual “Best Places to Work” list for 2026 and replaces Apple as California’s top employer.

