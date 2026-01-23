Apple TV’s “Pluribus” hit a new streaming high with the debut of its finale episode, per the Nielsen ratings, reports The Wrap.

The hit series tallied 483 million viewing minutes during the week of Dec. 22, during which the sci-fi series dropped its finale on Dec. 24. “Pluribus” hit a new weekly streaming high as it soared 40% over the 343 million minutes the show earned during the previous week.

It previously made its Nielsen streaming chart debut during the week of Dec. 8, which coincided with the release of its seventh episode, with 360 million minutes streamed on Apple TV. “Pluribus” has been renewed for a second season. The first is now streaming on Apple TV.

