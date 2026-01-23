An Instagram post by creator Petr Mara shows that Apple has sent out invitations to certain folks for an “Apple Experience” in Los Angeles, California, scheduled for January 27 to 29.

The event is likely to focus on “Apple Creator Studio” and new hardware. On January 13 Apple unveiled the aforementioned software bundle that’s due to arrive on January 28.

The apps included with Apple Creator Studio for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity, said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. Exciting new intelligent features and premium content build on familiar experiences of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform to make Apple Creator Studio an exciting subscription suite to empower creators of all disciplines while protecting their privacy, he added.

Apple Creator Studio will be available on the App Store beginning Wednesday, January 28, for US$12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a one-month free trial, and includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad; Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac; and intelligent features and premium content for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

College students and educators can subscribe for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Alternatively, users can also choose to purchase the Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage individually as a one-time purchase on the Mac App Store.

I’d also expect Apple to unveil new MacBooks Pros and new displays at the “Apple Experience.” Almost certain to be introduced are laptops with M5 Pro and M5 Mac processors. I’d love to see the MacBook Pros offer cellular connectivity, but that’s not likely to happen until later this year.

As for displays, I’m hoping for an “Studio Display Pro.” Previous rumors have said that Apple plans a “pro” version of the current Studio Display that would offer ProMotion support in a 27-inch (or bigger) monitor. The current Studio Display lacks support for ProMotion, which is Apple’s name for the adaptive, high refresh rate, 120Hz display first available on the iPad Pro.

While a standard refresh rate will update a display 60 times a second (60Hz), the ProMotion’s adaptive 120Hz screen works at twice this speed. This results in smoother scrolling, improved responsiveness and better gaming performance.

A Studio Display Pro would likely utilize mini-LED technology with the most notable design change is to switch the material of the mini-LED backplane from the PCB found in current Apple products to glass. The benefits of adopting a glass backplane include a thinner panel thickness, a narrower bezel, an extended product lifespan, etc.

If/when it arrives, unlike the US$1,599 Studio Display, the Studio Display Pro is expected to support ProMotion technology for refresh rates up to 120MHz. The display will probably cost more than the “non-Pro” version, but far less than the $4,999, 6K Pro Display XDR.

January 28 might also see an updated Pro Display XDR unveiled. However, since I can’t afford that, I’m personally more excited about a “Studio Display Pro.”

