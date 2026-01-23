Apple is accusing the European Commission of using “political delay tactics” to postpone new app policies as a “pretense to investigate and fine the iPhone maker,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

Here’s Apple’s statement: The European Commission has refused to let us implement the very changes that they requested. In October, we submitted a formal compliance plan and they have yet to respond. The EC is using political delay tactics to mislead the public, move the goal posts, and unfairly target an American company with burdensome investigations and onerous fines.

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) forced Apple to open up its platform to third-party app stores, and three emerged — AltStore, Epic, and Setapp. Now Setapp is shutting down because the company behind it, MacPaw, says the business terms it has to deal with are too darned complicated.

Of course, Apple says there’s little demand for alternative app marketplaces in Europe, but that’s not the reason that Setapp is shutting down. The tech giant suspects — and is almost certainly right — that the EU plans to blame Apple for Setapp’s demise.

