Here’s another example of why many politicians need to keep their hands off anything technology-related: Utah Sen. Kirk Cullimore has proposed a bill to make Android the state’s official mobile operating system.

Yep, that’s a ridiculous — and, in my opinion, totally un-American — idea, but KSL news reports that when a reporter asked Cullimore about his new bill designating Android as the state’s preferred mobile operating system, his fellow senators sitting near him reacted with a mix of applause and boos.

His sponsored bill, SB138, would make Android an official state symbol, joining the ranks of the official state cooking pot (the dutch oven), the official state crustacean (the brine shrimp), and the official state mushroom (the porcini), notes KSL.

“Someday, everybody with an iPhone will realize that the technology is better on Android,” Cullimore told reporters during a media availability on Wednesday, the second day of the legislative session. But, he added, “I’m the only one in my family – all my kids, my wife, they all have iPhones – but I’m holding strong.”

Let’s hope the folks in Utah run this guy out of office. If he’s so off-the-wall he wants to propose a “state mobile operating system,” there’s no telling what other insane ideas he’ll come up with. (And, yes, I’d feel the same way if he wanted to make the iOS the official mobile operating system.)

