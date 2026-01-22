After 15 years, iPads still occupy the middle space between Mac computers and iPhones. When they were first introduced, they were the much bigger complement to the three-year-old iPhone, and the much more portable (and touchscreen) alternative to Mac computers.

As Macs and iPhones have evolved, and in many ways encroached on iPad territory, how have iPad usage profiles changed? Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) data shows iPad buyers intended primary use. We also ask how frequently iPad buyers use their devices for specific activities, like game playing and watching video.

In both 2015 and 2025, 85% of iPad buyers said they were purchased for personal use. The remaining 15% showed a move from educational to business use.

