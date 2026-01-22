Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Forbes: Apple beats every other stock with $850 billion return.

° From The Elec: Apple is shifting at least some of its iPhone OLED orders to Samsung due to struggles by China-based BOE.

° From Cult of Mac: A new repository called Firehound exposes AI apps leaking user data.

° From Autosport: Apple’s global head of sports says the company will deploy its full ecosystem as it prepares to take over Formula 1’s US broadcast rights in 2026.

° From AppleInsider: Ozempic’s maker has taken the warehouse of cash it has made to reunite the “I’m a Mac” actors for another excruciating ripoff, but has no more clue how to do it than Microsoft or Qualcomm did.

° From Cult of Mac: Wonder why iOS apps take so much space these days on iPhone? Reasons abound, but at least there are a few things you can do about it.

° From MacVoices Live!: New York’s proposed warning labels for social media was the topic of a discussion questioning whether lawmakers understand the real drivers of addiction and the privacy cost of age verification. On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Mark Fuccio and Jim Rea also cover shifts to “brain gear” wearables and the risks of sensitive data leaving the device.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related