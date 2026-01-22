In-N-Out Burger officially ranked #2 on Glassdoor’s 18th annual “Best Places to Work” list for 2026 and replaces Apple as California’s top employer.

The Irvine-based chain is the highest-rated California company on the list, outperforming Silicon Valley heavyweights like Nvidia (#3), ServiceNow (#7), and Google (#11), notes FOX 11 Los Angeles. High employee satisfaction was driven by pay and culture, with reviewers highlighting supportive leadership and career growth within the fast-food industry. ”

In-N-Out Burger’s #2 ranking on the list marks its highest achievement in the award’s 18-year history. And it establish it as the top restaurant chain nationwide, according to FOX 12 LA.

