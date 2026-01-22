Apple Original Films’ “F1” is nominated for Best Picture, as well as three other awards, in the 98th Academy Awards race.

In addition to the best pic nomination, the film is also up for Visual Effects, Sound, and Film Editing.

Apple TV’s “The Lost Bus” is also nominated for Visual Effects. And the streamer’s “Come See Me in the Good Light” is up for Documentary Feature Film.

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 15. “F1,” “The Lost Bus,” and “Come See Me in the Good Light” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

