Apple has asked an Indian court to stop the country’s antitrust watchdog from seeking its global financial records as part of an investigation into its app store policies, while it challenges the underlying law’s validity, reports Reuters.

The tech giant is in an ongoing battle with India’s Competition Commission of India. The CCI is investigating Apple for potentially abusing its position on its app store, something the iPhone maker denies.

In November 2025 Apple challenged India’s new antitrust penalty law under which the tech giant could potentially face a fine of up to $38 billion. The challenge was the first against India’s antitrust penalty law that allows the CCI to use global turnover when calculating the penalties it imposes on companies for abusing their market dominance.

While the Delhi High Court is still hearing that challenge, a confidential December 31 order from the CCI shows Apple privately sought to pause the entire case while the penalty‑rules dispute is before the court. The CCI rejected the request.

