9to5Mac reports that it checked the US Senate Lobbying Disclosure Act records and found that Apple spent an US$10 million on federal lobbying in 2025.

That is a 27.9% increase from 2024, and marks the company’s highest annual lobbying total on record. Other highlights from the 9toMac report:

° Quarterly spending rose in every quarter of 2025, peaking in at $2.73 million in the fourth quarter.

° App Store–related legislation appears in every quarterly filing. Recurring items include: the App Store Accountability Act, the Open App Markets Act, and the App Store Freedom Act, all of which seek to impose new rules on how large app platforms operate and compete.

° Disclosed lobbying contacts range from Congress and the Executive Office of the President to agencies including the FCC, EPA, Treasury, Commerce, Defense, Energy, HHS, and USTR.

Apple’s $10 lobbying expenditures places its in fourth place among tech giants. Meta spent $26 million on lobbying, Amazon spent $18 million, and Google spent $13 million.

The LDA reports include lobbying Registrations (LD-1), Quarterly Activity Reports (LD-2) and Contributions Reports (LD-203).

The Contributions Reports are filed under section 203 of the Honest Leadership and Open Government Act (HLOGA), the first of which was required to be filed by registrants and lobbyists by July 30, 2008.

