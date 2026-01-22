Apple has restructured its artificial intelligence strategy under Craig Federigihi, senior vice president of software engineering, reports The Information (a subscription is required to read the article).

The report says he’s responsible for Apple’s decision to start using models from outside companies like Google. Purportedly, Federigihi has long been skeptical of AI until trying OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022.

“One of Federighi’s concerns regarding AI was its unpredictability. During design review meetings to go over software features, he wanted definitive answers from his team about how the features would behave,” according to The Information. “Federighi preferred software to be hardwired to act in certain ways rather than relying on algorithms that dynamically changed that behavior, said people who have worked with him.”

Federighi will almost certainly be working in tandem with Mike Rockwell, who’s in charge of Siri. Why? Apple plans to revamp Siri later this year by turning the digital assistant into the company’s first artificial intelligence chatbot, “thrusting the iPhone maker into a generative AI race dominated by OpenAI and Google,” according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

