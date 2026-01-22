Apple is offering discounts of up to 1,000 yuan (about US$144) on selected products to customers in mainland China, reports the South China Morning Post.

The second major promotion from the tech giant in less than a month it comes ahead of an expected holiday shopping wave and heightened competition from local rivals, the article adds.

Promoted as a limited-time Lunar New Year offer, Apple said buyers of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus from its mainland China website and official stores between January 24 and 27 would receive the discounts, which also applied to some MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods models.

Lunar New Year is the beginning of a new year based on lunar calendars or, informally, lunisolar calendars. Lunar calendar years begin with a new moon and have a fixed number of lunar months, usually 12.

