Thanks, President Trump, for your boneheaded campaign to “acquire” Greenland.

European consumers are fighting back against the U.S. following the ridiculous threats to take control of Greenland, which is a Danish territory. As a result, two mobile apps that offer a way to determine if products are made in America, then suggest local alternatives, have surged to the top of the Danish App Store in recent days, notes TechCrunch.

The Danish App Store serves users in both Greenland and Denmark. The boost in downloads comes as Danish consumers have been organizing a grassroots boycott of American-made products.

Two apps, NonUSA and Made O’Meter, have entered the top 10 this month on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to new data from market intelligence provider Appfigures.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related