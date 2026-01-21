Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Evercore is predicting better than expected results from Apple’s forthcoming earnings call, chiefly on continued iPhone demand and Apple’s ability to withstand component price rises.

° From 9to5Mac: Tests show your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro probably won’t turn pink.

° From The MacObserver: Apple is quietly testing a new look for App Store search ads on iPhone. Some users running iOS 26.3 report that the familiar blue background around sponsored results no longer appears.

° From Deadline: Streaming hit a new record in December, accounting for 47.5% of all TV viewing, according to the latest edition of Nielsen’s monthly Gauge report.

° From Macworld: These iPhone AI apps expose your data, and they’re all over the App Store. The Firehound Project is a public registry that hunts down AI apps that expose user data—and there are a ton of them.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode Targus’ Andrew Corkill shows off a modular, expandable backpack designed for business trave for more than just techl, new portable docking stations that enable multi-display workflows on the road.

