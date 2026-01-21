For the 19th year running, Apple leads the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies (WMAC) 2026 List. Now in its 28th year, the list was created in partnership with Fortune and the global consulting firm Korn Ferry.

Apple ranked first in Fortune’s annual ranking of corporate reputation, based on a poll of more than 3,000 executives, directors, and analysts. Apple watchers do fret about its lack of progress in AI, but it still earns top marks from respondents who value its smart management of talent, capital, and supply chains as highly as they do innovation.

AI is the major force shaping this year’s list. GPU juggernaut NVIDIA lands at No. 4, while two newcomers—chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (#48) and enterprise tech platform Workday (tied #49)—can thank AI for their growing prominence.

The WMAC Top 5 – Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, and JPMorgan Chase – highlights organizations, several of which hover regularly at the top of this list, which peers believe have the hallmarks of financial stability, innovation, respected leadership, and expansion of global businesses.

Click here for the complete list. And click here for a Fortune video on the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2026 List, Fortune’s annual survey of corporate reputation, hosted by Fortune Executive Editor Matt Heimer.

