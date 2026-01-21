Apple Pay will go live in the Indian market by the end of 2026, reports Business Standard.

The service is already available in 89 global markets. It’s expected to make its “India foray” in the next few months, according to the Business Standard.

When it launches Apple Pay is also expected to, of course offer its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature, allowing users in India to make contactless payments at point-of-sale terminals via NFC. But before that can happen, Apple will have to negotiate fees with major card issuers for use of the payment gateway, notes MacRumors.

UPI dominates digital payments in India, but the report’s sources say Apple is unlikely to pursue third-party application provider approval for that system in the near term. Last year, Cashfree Payments and Razorpay integrated Apple Pay to support international payments for Indian merchants, notes MacRumors.

