Luxshare, Apple’s key iPhone assembler, allegedly suffered a ransomware attack threatening confidential product data leaks from multiple tech giants, reports Cybernews.

RansomHub attackers claim they have access to 3D CAD models, circuit board designs, and engineering documentation from Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla products. The breach could enable competitors to reverse-engineer products, manufacture counterfeits, and exploit hardware vulnerabilities in Apple devices, notes Cybernews.

According to the Cybernews team, the leaked data includes details on “what appear to be confidential projects regarding device repair and shipping between Apple and Luxshare, including timelines, detailed processes, and information about other Luxshare clients.” What’s more, the leaked info appears to include personal identifiable information (PII) of individuals working on specific projects, with their full names, job positions and work emails exposed, the article adds.

RansomHouse surfaced around late 2021, with its first known activity tracked to December of that year. By March 2022, the group had launched its dark web extortion site. Investigators believe the operation has links to Russia or Eastern Europe, based on infrastructure and language patterns, according to Hackread.

There’s also a technical overlap with another well-known group. RansomHouse appears to share code with Babuk, a ransomware operation that fell apart after internal conflict and a source code leak, the article adds. That connection has led to speculation that RansomHouse may be a rebrand or offshoot of Babuk’s original crew.

