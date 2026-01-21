Clarivate Plc, a global provider of transformative intelligence, has announced the 15th edition of its “Top 100 Global Innovators.” And Apple made the list.

This annual benchmark celebrates “the organizations that consistently deliver high-impact inventions, shaping the future of innovation across industries.” The 2026 report reveals how innovation leadership is shifting from scale to precision, and how artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating this transformation, according to Maroun S. Mourad, president, Intellectual Property, Clarivate.

“The Top 100 Global Innovators navigate complexity with clarity and set the pace for invention quality, originality and global reach,” he said. “These organizations account for a disproportionate share of the world’s most valuable ideas, demonstrating that innovation leadership is defined by precision and strategic intent. This year’s ranking not only celebrates enduring innovation leadership, but it also reveals the forces reshaping that leadership, with AI at the forefront.”

Here are some key findings from the report:

Samsung Electronics retains its position as the #1 ranked global innovator.

Six companies awarded Top 100 status for the first time: Aptiv, CXMT, GE Vernova, Silicon Motion, Subaru and ZTE.

Six companies re-enter the Top 100: Apple, KLA, LG Display, Saudi Aramco, Signify and TCL Technology.

Sixteen all-time recipient organizations retained Top 100 Global Innovator status: Boeing, Dow, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Honda, Honeywell, LG Electronics, NEC, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sony, Toshiba, and Toyota.

You can find the complete report here.

