Apple Fitness+ is now available in Japan, according to Japanese site Mac Otakara. Apple users who open the Fitness app on the iPhone will see the Apple Fitness+ tab.

The tech giant is offering 1-month free trial. After this, the fitness service is priced at 980 yen per month or 7,800 yen per year. Unlike in the US and other countries, Japanese users don’t have access to an Apple One plan that includes Apple Fitness+. Nor does Apple offer a Premier plan in Japan.

Fitness+ continues its global rollout. In December Apple announced that Apple Fitness+, its fitness and wellness service, is expanding to 28 new markets — including Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and more — on December 15, with Japan launching early next year.

As part of the service’s largest expansion since it was unveiled five years ago, hundreds of Fitness+ workouts and meditations will be digitally dubbed with a generated voice in Spanish, German, and Japanese, with more dubbed episodes added every week. Fitness+ is also introducing a new music genre to the service, K-Pop.

