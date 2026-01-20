Apple is being sued in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) by EyesMatch, reports IPFray. It’s a company I consider a patent troll.

EyesMatch claims Apple infringes on its patent for “Method of capturing and displaying appearances,” which involves how an image from a camera is managed for the user. Eyesmatch owns a patent portfolio that originated with applications for mirror-like displays. And it loves to use that portfolio to sue companies such as Apple Nvidia, Microsoft, and Samsung.

The Unified Patent Court is a common supranational patent court of 18 member states of the European Union, which opened on 1 June 2023. It hears cases regarding infringement and revocation proceedings of European patents

What’s a patent troll?

A patent holding company exists to hold patents on behalf of one or more other companies but does not necessarily manufacture products or supply services based upon the patents held. Many folks, like me, consider such companies to be patent trolls.

A patent troll is an individual or an organization that purchases and holds patents for unscrupulous purposes such as stifling competition or launching patent infringement suits. In legal terms, a patent troll is a type of non-practicing entity: someone who holds a patent but is not involved in the design or manufacture of any product.

