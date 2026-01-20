Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Select configurations of MacBook Pro models on Apple’s online store are seeing up to a two-month delivery timeframe in the U.S.

° From 9to5Mac: The M5 Max MacBook Pro is predicted to deliver “astounding” Geekbench scores.

° From The MacObserver: If you’ve been waiting for a “real” Xbox 360 emulator on macOS, a new open-source project called xenia-mac is the most direct attempt so far.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple is likely to struggle to get a critical component for all its products this year, which might force it raise prices.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, an evaluation of the performance of major Apple product categories over the past year is reviewed by the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Mark Fuccio and Jim Rea.

