Worldwide personal computer (PC) shipments totaled 71.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 9.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc.

For the full year, worldwide PC shipments totaled more than 270 million units, a 9.1% increase from 2024. And it’s good news for the Mac.

According to Gartner, Apple is predicted to sell 24.8 million Macs this year for 9.2% market share. That compares to sales of 22.3 million and 9.1% market share in 2024. The Mac saw annual growth of 10.3%, according to Gartner.

Apple is now the fourth largest PC vendor globally. Ahead of it are Lenovo (27.2% market share), HP (21.3% market share), and Dell (15.3% market share). Note that Gartner doesn’t count the iPad as a personal computer.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related