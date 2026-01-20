The latest Omdia research shows that India’s smartphone shipments fell 7% year-on-year to 34.5 million units in quarter four (4Q) of 2025.

Apple’s performance remained broadly flat with strong demand for the iPhone 17 base model, as consumers deferred purchase in anticipation of demand-generation offers on the iPhone 15 and 16 from January onwards, adds the research group.

“India’s smartphone market is expected to decline mid-single-digit in 2026, as higher prices and limited incremental value delay upgrades,” Omedia Principal Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said. “While seasonality and potential policy support should stabilise demand in the second half, the market will increasingly be shaped by cost discipline and channel execution rather than headline innovation”

He adds that the ₹60,000+ segment will remain structurally led by Apple, Samsung and vivo. Apple now has 10% of India’s smartphone market.

