Apple productions have picked up three nominations at the 2026 Irish Film & Television Awards:

Kerry Condon of “F1” is nominated for “Supporting Actress-Film.”

Ruth Bradley of “Slow Horses” is nominated for “Supporting Actress-TV.”

“Severance” is nominated for “Craft Categories Cinematography” (though I have no idea what the heck that is).

You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced at the 23rd anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony on February 20. The "F1" movie and the "Slow Horses" and "Severance" series are now streaming on Apple TV.

