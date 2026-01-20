An Apple Original Film and two Apple TV shows are nominated in the 2026 SOC Awards. From the Society of Camera Operators, they honor the craft of camera operation and celebrate the role camera operators and crews play in storytelling.

Lukasz Bielan and Natasha Mullan of “F1” are nominated for “Camera Operator of the Year-Film.”

Mark Goellnicht of “The Studio” and Scott Maguire of “Severance” re nominated for “Camera Operator of the Year-Television.”

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on March 7.

