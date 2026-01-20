Apple picked up six nominations at the Cinema Audio Society‘s 62nd annual CAS Awards that celebrate excellence in sound mixing in TV shows and films.

“F1” is nominated in the “Motion Pictures-Live Action” category.

“Chief of War” is nominated in the “Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series” category.

“Pluribus” and “Severance” are nominated in the “Television Series-One Hour” category.

“Murderbot” and “The Studio” are nominated in the “Television Series-Half Hour” category.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on Saturday, March 7.

