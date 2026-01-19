Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s Beats brand is no stranger to collaborations with big-name celebrities on marketing campaigns, and the brand’s latest effort involves Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

° From 9to5Mac: The South Korean government has officially denied Elon Musk’s request for documents from the Kakao super app in xAI’s lawsuit against Apple.

° From Wccftech: Alongside the M5 Max, the M5 Pro’s estimated scores are higher than the M4 Max, implying meaningful gains when both chipsets officially launch.

° From AppleInsider: Red Bull’s 2026 Formula 1 launch made Apple’s expanding role around the sport hard to ignore, from iPhone-shot footage embedded in the broadcast to Apple Vision Pro wearers taking the stage.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple Music has shared the official trailer for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

