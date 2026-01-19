Another day, another lawsuit. A company named UnaliWear, which makes wearables for older adults, is suing Apple, Samsung, and Google, claiming the companies stole its fall detection technology, reports TechRadar.

The article says it’s that ability to differentiate real falls from false alerts that is at the core of the lawsuit. UnaliWear says that wearables for the aforementioned companies infringe on its patents. The the case is being investigated by the US International Trade Commission, with responses expected from the affected companies by roughly the end of January.

TechRadar says the case is expected to take over a year to complete, but “could have massive ramifications once it concludes.” For one thing, if UnaliWear is successful, it might request a limited exclusion order that would block the import of affected smartwatches into the U.S.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related