Apple plans to upgrade the iPad mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, iMac, and MacBook Air with OLED displays between 2026 and 2028, reports DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Based on previous reports from sources such as DigiTimes and Bloomberg, here is when you can expect to see the OLED products roll out:

° The iPad mini this year (probably by spring).

° The MacBook Pro either late this year or early next year.

° The iPad Air in 2027.

° The iMac in either 2027 or 2028.

° The MacBook Air in 2028.

OLEDs offer superior picture quality with true blacks, infinite contrast, vibrant colors, and wide viewing angles , thanks to self-emissive pixels that don’t need backlighting, leading to thinner, lighter, and potentially flexible designs, faster response times for smooth motion, and better energy efficiency, especially with dark content

