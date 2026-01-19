Apple recently announced that its environmental chief Lisa Jackson would be retiring this month, and she’s been removed from the company’s leadership page.

“I am deeply appreciative of Lisa’s contributions. She has been instrumental in helping us reduce our global greenhouse emissions by more than 60 percent compared to 2015 levels,” Tim Cook said in a press release. “She has also been a critical strategic partner in engaging governments around the world, advocating for the best interests of our users on a myriad of topics, as well as advancing our values, from education and accessibility to privacy and security.”

Apple’s Environment and Social Initiatives teams will now report to the tech giant’s operations chief Sabih Khan, while oversight of the Government Affairs team is transitioning to Apple’s general counsel.

Jackson, a chemical engineer by training, joined Apple in 2013 after four years as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama.

Under her leadership, Apple has managed to reduce its emissions by more than 60 percent through deliberate investments in renewable energy in its supply chain and by transitioning to recycled and renewable options for 15 priority materials, such as aluminum, rare earths and lithium.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related