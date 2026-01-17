Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 12-16.

° Apple says 2025 marked a record-breaking year for Apple services.

° Apple TV shows collected three wins at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes Awards.

° Apple led the global smartphone market with 20% share in 2025.

° Global Mac sales grew 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

° Apple TV productions received 22 nominations at the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

° Apple Original Films’ “F1” is nominated for “Best Editing,” “Best Sound Design,” and “Best Visual Effects” at this year’s Online Film Critics Society Awards.

° “Stuff” magazine names Apple Music the best overall music streaming service.

° Apple is teaming up with Google to use Gemini models for an AI-powered Siri, reports CNBC.

° Apple TV and Apple Original Films’ productions are up for 10 Golden Reel Awards.

° The number of patents Apple was granted dropped 12% from 2024 to 2025.

° Apple has unveiled Apple Creator Studio, a collection of creative apps for the Mac and iPad.

° Apple TV movies and shows are nominated for 12 Visual Effects Society Awards.

° Apple led the global smartphone market for the third consecutive year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

° A coalition of women’s groups has asked Apple and Google to remove X and the Grok chatbot due to sexualized deepfakes.

° Four new games are coming to Apple Arcade on February 5.

° JustWatch, the largest streaming guide in the world, says Apple TV now has 9% of the US streaming market.

° An Apple movie, two Apple TV shows, and an Apple ad are nominated for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

° Apple led the mainland China smartphone market with 16.5 million units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2025.

° India has issued a final warning to Apple that it will proceed in an antitrust case against the tech giant.

° Apple takes the crown when it comes to laptop reliability ranking.

