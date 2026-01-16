MacWeb, a provider of Mac-based cloud infrastructure for AI inference and macOS application workloads, has announced MacWeb MiniCluster, an on-demand, pre-configured bare-metal Apple silicon cluster service for teams that have outgrown individual cloud Macs.

MiniCluster brings together dedicated Apple M4 Pro Mac mini systems into a single, private compute cloud for creative pipelines, scientific and technical computing, GitHub runners, and CI/CD and production workflows—without the overhead of virtualization, according to MacWeb CEO Eric Bickford.

MacWeb MiniCluster is now available on demand in MacWeb’s US West (Silicon Valley) region. The announcement follows MacWeb’s recent opening of its US East region cloud service in the New York metropolitan area, signaling a growing coast-to-coast footprint.

Each MiniCluster runs as a dedicated private compute cloud with private Thunderbolt 5 networking between nodes (up to 80 Gbps), a 10G internet port, and sequential public IPv4 addresses. Because the service is bare metal, each cluster is assigned to a single customer, with no hypervisor layer between workloads and the Apple silicon.

Two configurations are available at launch:

° MacWeb MiniCluster (four-node): 56 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, 64 NPU cores, 256 GB aggregate unified memory (4×64 GB), 4 TB SSD storage, four media and ray-tracing engines, and four sequential public IPv4 addresses.

° MacWeb MiniCluster Pro (ten-node): 140 CPU cores, 200 GPU cores, 160 NPU cores, 640 GB aggregate unified memory (10×64 GB), 10 TB SSD storage, ten media and ray-tracing engines, and 10 sequential public IPv4 addresses.

The four-node MiniCluster is priced at US$1,200 per month, while the ten-node MiniCluster Pro is priced at $3,000 per month. MiniCluster is offered as a monthly cloud subscription with no long-term contract and the ability to cancel at any time.

Customers can order the base four-node MiniCluster on demand in MacWeb’s US West region with instant activation directly from the MacWeb website. MiniCluster Pro is available via quote for larger deployments. Interested teams can request capacity planning sessions and migration support at macweb.com or by contacting [email protected].

