In iPadOS 26, you can manage Safari downloads by implementing their download locations.
A save location can include iCloud Drive, On My iPad, or Other/Custom. To change this:
° Open the Settings app on your iPad.
° Scroll down and tap Safari.
° Under the General section, tap Downloads.
° Choose a location:
- iCloud Drive: Syncs across all your Apple devices.
- On My iPad: Saves directly to your device.
- Other: Lets you pick any folder, even creating a new custom one in the Files app.
