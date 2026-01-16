In iPadOS 26, you can manage Safari downloads by implementing their download locations.

A save location can include iCloud Drive, On My iPad, or Other/Custom. To change this:

° Open the Settings app on your iPad.

° Scroll down and tap Safari.

° Under the General section, tap Downloads.

° Choose a location:

iCloud Drive: Syncs across all your Apple devices. On My iPad: Saves directly to your device. Other: Lets you pick any folder, even creating a new custom one in the Files app.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related