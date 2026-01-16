Apple TV has given a series order to a thriller starring and executive produced by Dakota Fanning (“All Her Fault”).

Here’s how Deadline described the series: Fanning will star as an undercover Treasury agent in a multi-billion dollar international conglomerate, with world-changing political and criminal tentacles, who becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target, the heir apparent to all that corrupt power, is at his core a good man and worthy of her love.

The article notes that Alex Cary (“Homeland”) serves as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio on the series, and his FLW Productions banner. Julie Gardner (“Lady in the Lake”) executives produces for Bad Wolf America, and Fanning executive produces alongside Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward of Lewellen Pictures (“The Great”). Kari Skogland (“Smoke”) also executive produces and will direct.

About Apple TV

