Apple has announced that the new Apple Sainte-Catherine in downtown Montreal has opened its doors for customers in a reimagined space.

Situated in a historic building on the vibrant corner of Sainte-Catherine Street West and Rue de la Montagne, Apple Sainte-Catherine more than doubles the size of the store’s previous location, expanding Apple’s presence in downtown Montreal. The store showcases Apple’s innovations in products and services while inviting customers to experience best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists in a beautifully redesigned space, said said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

The store offers varied tables and seating heights, as well as access routes that give wheelchair users more space to navigate. The façade of the store blends historic Saint-Marc stone from Quebec with local granite, while local copper artisans extensively restored the cornice that tops the building.

At Apple Sainte-Catherine, the nearly 200-person team of Specialists collectively speak dozens of languages. To celebrate the opening, Montreal-based illustrator and designer Catherine Potvin will be leading live art demos on iPad on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17. At select times on both days, customers can receive an illustration from Potvin drawn on their Apple retail bags.

