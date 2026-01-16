Apple has agreed to pay the state a $150,000 penalty and agreed to change its business practices to resolve allegations that certain New Jersey locations didn’t properly display prices, reports NJ.COM.

A total of 11 Apple stores across New Jersey were accused of not properly displaying prices. The penalty is the largest a company has ever paid to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs for violating the Merchandise Pricing Act, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

“At a time when prices are skyrocketing, consumers deserve to know what they’re paying for products on the shelves. Once again, Apple has violated the law by failing to display the prices for products in their retail stores—keeping consumers in the dark,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin told NJ.COM.

In 2017, Apple and the state Division of Consumer Affairs agreed to a consent order, which required the re-inspection of the 11 stores, the article notes. The consent order was meant to resolve allegations that in-store digital pricing systems at the locations violated consumer protection laws.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related