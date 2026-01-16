Apple has announced the expansion of Apple Pay cross-border payment support.

This means users in mainland China can use Visa credit and debit cards issued by local banks to complete payments in-store and online to accept contactless payment no matter where they travel. According to Visa statistics, 79% of face-to-face transactions in the world are completed contactless through the NFC function.

Customers who hold Visa credit cards issued by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank, CITIC Bank, Ping An Bank, Industrial Bank of China, and Visa debit cards issued by CITIC Bank, can add the card to the Apple Wallet app.

Users can use Apple Pay for cross-border payment. The above partners have jointly supported Apple Pay cross-border payment with China UnionPay.

Visa credit cards issued by more banks such as Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China Construction Bank, China Minsheng Bank, China Everbright Bank and so on will support this function in the coming months, according to Apple. Mastercard is also preparing to launch this function for cardholders of some card issuers in the coming months.

