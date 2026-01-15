The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (Mimms Museum), a nonprofit metro Atlanta attraction that is home to one of the world’s largest collections of digital-era artifacts and rotating art exhibits, will host its fifth annual BYTE fundraising gala on Saturday, March 21.

Hosted by Fox 5 Atlanta’s Emmy-winning feature reporter Paul Milliken, BYTE26 will feature a chef-curated dinner, inventive cocktails, live and silent auctions and musical entertainment. The evening will mark the official unveiling of iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple, with attendees getting an exclusive first look at the museum’s anticipated landmark exhibition.

Lonnie Mimms, founder and board chair of Mimms Museum, says one of the highlights of the evening will be an exclusive first look at the museum’s highly anticipated iNSPIRE exhibit. Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, iNSPIRE explores Apple’s key contributors, groundbreaking innovations and cultural impact through immersive exhibits and creative installations that showcase five decades at the intersection of technology, art and creativity.

Opening to the public on Wednesday, April 1t, the exhibition is expected to be the largest public Apple display, featuring more than 2,000 items, including rare artifacts, prototypes and archival documents.

For more information on BYTE26 general admission tickets, sponsorships and reserved tables, please visit mimmsmuseum.com/byte26. Supporters unable to attend may still contribute through sponsorships or donations.

